Billie Eilish Apologizes For Mouthing Racial Slur As A Young Teen

Although Billie Eilish is one of the most beloved artists out there right now she has been under some hot water lately. She was accused of “queerbaiting” with her latest music video and some fans dug up some old tweets from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Now the internet has dug up some old footage of a young Billie Eilish mouthing an anti-Asian slur and using a voice some thought was mocking the Asian culture. Eilish took to Instagram to issue an apology. She posted the following on her IG story:

“ i love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. and this is something that i WANT to address because i’m being labeled something that i am not. There’s a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. this song was the only time i’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that I am sorry. the other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice…something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST. anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. regardless of how it was interpreted i did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. i not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. we all need to continue having conversations, listening, and learning. i hear you and i love you. thank you for taking the time to read this.

Source: CNN

