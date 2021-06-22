Indiana Pacers
What Are The Chances For The Indiana Pacers For The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?

Will the Pacers land one of the top 4 picks?

On June 22nd, Immediately after game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA Draft Lottery takes place (8:30 pm. Aired live on ESPN). Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham seems to be the consensus top player but who will be at the number 1 pick to select the future star? The Indiana Pacers had the 13th worst record in the NBA this season, giving them a 1% chance of obtaining the number 1 pick. The Pacers also have a 4.7% chance at landing in the top 4.

Along with Cade Cunningham, other top prospects include:

Evan Mobley, a 7-foot Forward from USC

Jalen Green, an explosive guard who spent last season in the NBA G-League.

Jalen Suggs, an outstanding point guard from Gonzaga University

Jonathan Kuminga, a 6-6 two-way wing who also spent last year with the NBA G-League

Will the Pacers land one of the top 4 picks, adding to a nucleus that includes forward Domantas Sabonis and guards TJ Warren and Caris LeVert? Who will be the next head coach for the franchise? We will start to find out tonight.

RELATED: Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After One Season

RELATED: Indiana Pacers Select Guard Cassius Stanley With The 54th Pick

 

What Are The Chances For The Indiana Pacers For The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?  was originally published on hot963.com

Playlist
Close