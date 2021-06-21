Local
Butler to require COVID vaccinations, with case-by-case exemptions

Butler University is viewed from the News 8 Avi8tor drone in August 2020. (WISH Photo)

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All Butler University students must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and show proof by Aug. 1, the school said Monday in a news release.

The goal is to establish “herd immunity” to “restore the campus experience,” the release said. In turn, Butler will relax its requirements for face masks and social distancing, and return to “full capacity,” “in-classroom instruction, normal social activities, and a standard academic calendar with winter and spring breaks.

People with medical, religious, and “strongly held personal convictions” can request exemptions, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Students, faculty and

staff who receive exemptions will be required to follow health and safety protocols that include regular COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Statements

“It is quite clear to me that requiring the vaccine best supports an environment that allows us to provide an educational experience that is most effective, with the highest degree of safety, and the least number of restrictions. Regarding the environment outside of the classroom, I am confident that we will be able to fully restore a vibrant on-campus experience, allowing our students to return to pre-pandemic activities.”

James M. Danko, Butler University president, in a letter

“We are encouraged by the number of people in our community who have voluntarily received the vaccine. We are well on our way to establishing herd immunity on our campus, which will allow us to successfully restore the campus experience for our students, faculty, and staff, with health and safety as the top priority.”

Brent Rockwood, Butler University vice president and chief of staff

 

