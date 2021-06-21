Music
WATCH: Ariana Grande Gets Up Close & Personal in “POV” Live Performance

Ariana Grande at the BBC

Ariana Grande has a new partner and we’re not talking about her husband.  She has teamed up with Vevo to bring us exclusive live performances.  The first performance in the series was “POV” which she had been teasing online with some still shots and not a lot of info behind them.

 

A few days later she dropped the actual video and it will be the first of many to come.  We’re excited to see the rest of the series, especially if they’re as good as this first one was! Check it out below!

 

