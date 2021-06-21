Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Six

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

When it comes to serving looks, Gabrielle Union knows a thing or two about putting stylish garments together. Known for slaying on both social media and the red carpet, the actress turned designer launched her own fashion collection with mega retailer, NY & Company. Through their collaborations, she has been able to share her love for fun patterns, vibrant colors, and exciting fabrics.

In her daily life, Gabrielle shows us how fun and effortless style can be. Both Dwayne Wade and his wife pound the pavement as if it’s their own personal catwalk. The two take being a stylish power couple to the next level.

 

In an Instagram post, Gabrielle showed off her street style as she exited a hotel with her husband. The duo show us why they’re the epitome of a stylish power couple. Gabrielle wore a symmetrical patterned blue, yellow, and beige Stella McCartney dress partnered with yellow Jimmy Choo sandals. Dwayne matched her fly in a navy blue suit clad Way of Wade sneakers.

The couple is no stranger to stepping out and making fashion statements. During Paris Fashion Week, they shut it down during just about every runway show they attended. If that’s not enough, they’re both known for making the best dressed list at high-profile red carpet events. Individually their style speaks for itself but together, the two are a fashionable force. What do you think? Did Gabrielle Union and her husband serve style goals in her latest photo?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’

Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed A Valentino Purse That Costs More Than My NYC Rent

Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural Beauty Helped Her Fall Back In Love With Herself

 

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close