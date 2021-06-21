Arts & Entertainment
'Gemini Man' Shanghai Premiere

Source: VCG / Getty

Will Smith has accomplished many things throughout his career: two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, twice nominated for the Academy Awards, and four-time NAACP Image Award winner, to name a few. The multihyphenate will soon add a completely different line to his resume, though. According to Variety, “The Fresh Prince” has a variety special set to premiere on Netflix later this year. Smith’s media company, Westbrook Entertainment, will produce the one-hour show, and he will star in the program as well as be its host.

Details remain light, but reports say the yet-unnamed comedy special will have “musical performances” and “noteworthy conversations” as well as high-profile cameos. This will be a first for Smith, who is executive producing the program along with Overbrook Studios personnel David Boorstein, Sahara Bushue, Terence Carter, and Miguel Melendez.

This adds to an already busy summer for Smith. NBC’s streaming app Peacock agreed to pick up two seasons of Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of his breezy 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith is also continuing to work on his “dad bod” and posted a clip of himself on IG “trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine.” His journey towards shedding those pandemic pounds will be documented for an upcoming YouTube series, targeted for release sometime next year.

Will Smith Is Going to Star In His Own Netflix Variety Special Later This Year

