Indy’s Connection: Catching Up with FIDO

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside or FIDO. They talked about what the organization has been doing during the pandemic and what events and projects are starting to look like as restrictions are lifted. Darcie also gave resources for people looking for FIDO’s help for themselves as well as concerned neighbors looking for assistance.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

