Tia Mowry-Hardrict Hits The #TrickyChallenge In A $900 All-Red Power Suit And We’re Swooning!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is definitely becoming one of our favorite fashion queens. From her different hairstyles to her natural makeup looks and the different ways she styles her clothes, the Sister Sister alum is always on point, and we have no choice but to stan!

Recently, the veteran actress took to IG to share a fun video of her participating in the #TrickyChallenge, the viral TikTok trend that has social users choosing between this or that, all to the soundtrack of Run DMC’s “It’s Tricky.” Tia took on the challenge in the name of self-care and chose between different self-care staples and some of her favorite Shop Anser products – Tia’s vitamin and supplement brand that’s now sold at Target.

“I put on my most boss power suit to get silly for y’all because laughing is #selfcare!,” the 42-year-old wife and mother of two captioned the video. “Of course I had to include two of my favorite @shopanser formulas – Heartbeats Superfood and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies in the roundup. #foundmyanser“

And while Tia is absolutely adorable in this challenge, it wasn’t the video itself that caught our eye. Instead, it was Tia’s gorgeous red power suit and her naturally curly high bun that had us wanting more! According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Tia’s Theory blazer retails for $495, her Alice And Olivia knit top for $225, and her Alice And Olivia shorts for $195.

The entire look was styled by Judy Kaufman, a celebrity stylist known for many of Tia’s most iconic looks, as seen in the below photo carousel posted to Judy’s IG page.

Beauties, if you’re down to splurge, you can cop Tia’s entire monochromatic red blazer look for a little over $900. And if you can rock it as well as Tia can then it’s money well spent!

