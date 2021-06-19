Jordan Brand Previews Heat-Filled Fall 2021 Collection

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We’re just finding our way into the summer, but Jordan Brand is already preparing you for autumn.

On time, Jordan Brand unveiled the Fall 2021 collection with some heat you’re sure to cop. The offerings are mostly classic silhouettes with modern colorway twists. Leading the pack is the OG Air Jordan XI Low IE in red and black that returns to its roots by being re-engineered to the exact 1995 specifications. While not nearly as popular as the original 11s, they began to rise in popularity once they were spotted during the 1996 playoffs.

The collection even has four women-exclusive kicks thanks to a pair of OG 1s, IVs, VIs, and XIV lows. However, the colorways definitely won’t last long as the men will definitely be trying to buy them as well. In recent years, Jordan 1s have been rising in mainstream popularity, and the clean sage colorway will surely fly off the shelves. The IVs are inspired by neutral shades of makeup and are finished off with a metallic Jumpman meant to resemble a mirror. The soft nubuck is meant to take on a unique patina as the shoe ages. The VIs also take inspiration from women in the form of gold earrings that are attached to the lace toggle.

Lastly, are the XIVs which are draped in a bright red to resemble lipstick with makeup strokes included on the insole. The dudes will be happy to know that there’s an additional three pairs of 1s that will set off their fall ‘fits perfectly.

Check out the rest of the collection –which includes Bordeaux-inspired VIs– in the gallery below.

