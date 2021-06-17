Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Official divorce documents were filed June 17 in New York

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Nas' 38th Birthday Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

After years of speculations, rumors and hints that things between LaLa and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony may be coming to an end, official divorce documents were filed this week in a New York court. After 11 years of marriage, LaLa cited “irreconcilable differences” in her decision to part ways with Carmelo.

|| RELATED: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH] ||

|| RELATED: It’s A Wrap? La La & Carmelo Anthony Living Apart ||

On Thursday (June 17), TMZ said a source close to LaLa confirmed that “they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.”

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
20 photos

For many who followed the couple’s tumultuous romance, the split seemed to be coming for quite some time.

In 2019, People reported that after Melo was caught on a boat with another woman, he and LaLa were not only living apart, but that the actress was “exploring her legal options” regarding their future as husband and wife.

One year later, Lala spoke with Essence about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony. She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their 13-year-old son Kiyan together.  The show discusses how their families co-parented and when is the perfect time to tell a child about their biological parents.

 

Just this week, rumors once again began to circulate that Melo was on the hunt again. This time with a Philly actress named Miyah J. Social media quickly pulled up the alleged sidechick’s social media for more insight. Not only is Miyah J hoping to make it big in Hollywood, she also happens to be the niece of film director Lee Daniels.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close