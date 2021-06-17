Indy
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Reported in West Indiana

If you felt the ground shake you wasn't alone.

If you felt the ground shake you wasn’t alone.

An Earthquake registering 3.8 on the richter scale shook west Indiana on Thursday (June 17th) around 3:15pm. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 2 miles west of Bloomingdale in Parke County. Reports also suggest that people from Muncie, Sheridan and Fountain County and others may have felt the ground shake. The Chicago Tribune reports that the quake was felt as far as the Chicagoland area and Southern Michigan.

Earthquakes around the size of 3.8 typically doesn’t do much damage, if any.

