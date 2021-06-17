Music
HomeMusic

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label

Real artistry back.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions Partners With The WUTI Drive-In For Screening Of "Waiting To Exhale"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lena Waithe wants to extend her winning streak to the music industry. In a recent interview she made it clear she wants to bring back real artistry with her record label.

 

The screenwriter and actress recently conducted an interview with Rolling Stone where she detailed her latest endeavors. The feature is centered around Chicago, Illinois native’s goals to write a new narrative regarding the Black experience through sound. She has recently launched her own music label Hillman Grad Productions. In the Q&A she details that her mission with the new project is to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists”.

“It’s important for artist storytelling to be brought back,” she explained. “That’s going to take time, energy, and trials. But we’re willing to stumble and fall and get back up again.” But as with her films her approach will be quality over quantity. “I don’t want to do the typical thing,” she says. “We are not going to come out with 10 albums a year. It’s about finding really interesting artists who have a real drive and sense of wanting to figure out who they are over time. We really want artists that can grow. Yes, it includes albums and singles, but to me it’s about personality and moments.”

And when asked about what will the talent roster look like she pointed to some very unique talents already making headway in the music industry. Her shortlist of examples includes Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Miguel. Hillman Grad Productions will be distributed through Def Jam Records.

 

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close