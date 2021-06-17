LeBron James Criticizes NBA’s Condensed Schedule Following Kawhi Leonard’s ACL Injury

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are full of drama but lacking the superstars due to injuries, and the league’s biggest star, LeBron James, is fed up about it.

LeBron James had time.

Wednesday (Jun.16) did not start great for the NBA. First news broke the Phoenix Suns leader Chris Paul entering into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols after testing positive for the virus. Right after that, we learned that ahead of the pivotal Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard suffered an ACL injury in his right knee during Game 4, putting his availability for the rest of the playoffs in jeopardy.

Immediately following the news, LeBron James decided to speak his mind on the injury situation on social media and ripped the NBA for its condensed schedule following a tweet showing support for Leonard. “They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season.” the Lakers’ superstar began. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”.”

James, who prides himself as one of the league’s most durable players and spares no expense for taking care of his body, also went down with an injury during the condensed season. During this thread, he made sure to point out and stress the lack of “pure rim rest” as a culprit behind the superstars going down with injuries.

“It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane.”

“If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”

James did make sure to acknowledge the financial aspect of the league’s decision to bring back players so soon following the bubble stating he “know all about the business side too/factors even try me! I get it.”

The King has a point, Leonard joins the sad long list of NBA superstars like Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis, who all missed time and are currently playing with injuries. In a report, ESPN shared data that 5.1 players were out per game this season, the highest figure since 2009-10.

Per ESPN:

“This season’s All-Stars missed 370 of a possible 1,944 games (19%), the highest percentage in a season in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. They missed an average of 13.7 regular-season games each this year.”

Regardless, the league will be back on its regular schedule next season so the teams who go deep in the playoffs this year will be coming back on short rest. LeBron James doesn’t have to worry about that being that his team got bounced in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

But, we definitely feel what the King is saying here.

