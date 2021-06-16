Megan Thee Stallion Helps A Fan Out, Covers Cost of Funeral Service

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We always talk about the bad things that celebrities do or the controversial things, but we don’t talk enough about the good things that they do. We have to shine some light and show some love for Megan Thee Stallion who helped out a fan in a big way. One fan tweeted her sharing how their friend unexpectedly passed away and they were trying to raise money for the funeral services. Megan then tweeted back and asked, “How much do y’all need?” and she covered the rest of the cost. They had only raised $8,155 out of a $16,000 goal. When Megan Thee Stallion paid for the rest the fans showed their ultimate gratitude on twitter. Check out the thread below

