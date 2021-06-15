Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Is Kevin Hart funny?

Some say yes, some say no, and Twitter is just ready to critique any and all opinions.

This morning, Hart took to Twitter because “he had the time today” to speak to critics who always claim that his comedy leaves a lot to be desired despite his success. Since he is unable to shake the negative opinions, he decided to list his accomplishments which include having 3 stand-up specials that rank in the top 10 most lucrative of all time.

“I have been the highest-grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings,” brags through Twitter.

However, he doesn’t stop there and continues to speak about how hard it is to stay consistent in such a fickle industry, and even goes on to quote a recent J. Cole lyric, tweeting, “J Cole said it best ‘If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU’ …..Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!”

The entire situation began over the weekend when the comedian and actor reflected on cancel culture, which he first got a taste of in 2019 when fired from hosting the 2019 Oscars after homophobic tweets and comments resurfaced.

“I mean, I personally don’t give a sh-t about it,” in a Sunday interview with the Times of London. “If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about…nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f–k up! What are you talking about?”

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Kevin admitted that he has been “canceled” three or four times, but Twitter erupted that inappropriate jokes or not, he’s just not funny. Check out some of the reactions below:

