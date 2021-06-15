Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Post Malone Drops $1.6 Million On Diamond Teeth

Now address him as Frost Malone.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Post Malone in Chicago

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Post Malone lives a life. He recently dropped a million dollars to add some color, cut and clarity to his smile.

As spotted on TMZ the Grapevine, Texas native paid a visit to his dentist and apparently dropped off a very big bag for the work in question. According to the celebrity gossip site the “Rockstar” performer paid a cool 1.6 million dollars on a new grill. The set in question gives him all natural porcelain veneers to chew with. On top of that he added two diamond studded fangs to each of his top row cuspids (aka the canine tooth). He enlisted the help of cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Thomas Connelly, DDS, the self-proclaimed father of diamond dentistry, for the unique refresh.

His mouth will now hold over 28 units of ceramics and 2 pear shaped diamonds totaling a whopping 12 carats. The size of the stones gives his pearly whites a considerable point of difference when you consider the status quo on white ice. In the United States, for example, the national average for an engagement ring is around one carat so this a major flex.

You can see the mold below.

Photo:

Post Malone Drops $1.6 Million On Diamond Teeth  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close