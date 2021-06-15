Celebrity News
Lil Baby To Headline Jay-Z's Made In America Festival

Still curated by the Jigga Man.

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms

Source: John Parra / Getty

Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival is back, and Lil Baby will be headlining. Also at the top of the bill is Justin Bieber while other performers already include Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk and Bobby Shmurda, amongst others.

Per usual, the MIA Festival will go down over Labor Day Weekend (Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5) at the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA and is still “curated by Jay-Z.” Last year’s festival was canceled in July due to the coronavirus pandemic. Worth noting, 2020 tickets will be honored for 2021.

After 2020’s hiatus, this year will mark the festival’s 10th anniversary, with proceeds benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance. The rest of the already announced performers include Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

Tickets (2-day passes) are already available for purchase at MadeInAmericaFest.com starting at $150 for general admission.

Lil Baby To Headline Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

