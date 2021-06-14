Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

CASSIUS Gems: The Most Beautiful Photos Of “In The Heights” Star Melissa Barrera

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
"In The Heights" Opening Night Premiere - 2021 Tribeca Festival

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The world opening back up means one of the biggest pastimes is returning; movie theaters.

If you’ve been paying attention, one of the most anticipated movies of the summer is In The Heights. The Lin-Manuel Miranda-assisted musical tells the story of several generations living and thriving in New York City’s lively neighborhood of Washington Heights. The film sheds light on a few actors like Anthony Ramos and his on-screen love interest Melissa Barerra.

The Mexican actress has been active for the past 10 years and most recently played in Vida and will star as the lead in the musical Carmen alongside Jamie Dornan. Musicals are nothing new to Barerra and neither is her love for In The Heights, which goes all the way back to its Broadway debut in 2008.

“I must have watched it at least 15 times. When I saw that show, I was like, ‘This is where I fit in on Broadway,” she told Elle Magazine. “These are people who look like me, who sound like me, who have names that sound like mine.’ ”

Throughout the film, Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, attempts to sweep Barrera’s character, Vanessa, off her feet, and it’s easy to why he’s crushing so hard on the beautiful actress.

So, in honor of the new musical, we gathered some of Barerra’s most beautiful Instagram shots.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-MUSICAL

Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos

20 photos Launch gallery

Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos

Continue reading Melissa Barrera’s Most Beautiful Instagram Photos

Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos

CASSIUS Gems: The Most Beautiful Photos Of “In The Heights” Star Melissa Barrera  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close