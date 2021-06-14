CASSIUS Gems: The Most Beautiful Photos Of “In The Heights” Star Melissa Barrera

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The world opening back up means one of the biggest pastimes is returning; movie theaters.

If you’ve been paying attention, one of the most anticipated movies of the summer is In The Heights. The Lin-Manuel Miranda-assisted musical tells the story of several generations living and thriving in New York City’s lively neighborhood of Washington Heights. The film sheds light on a few actors like Anthony Ramos and his on-screen love interest Melissa Barerra.

The Mexican actress has been active for the past 10 years and most recently played in Vida and will star as the lead in the musical Carmen alongside Jamie Dornan. Musicals are nothing new to Barerra and neither is her love for In The Heights, which goes all the way back to its Broadway debut in 2008.

“I must have watched it at least 15 times. When I saw that show, I was like, ‘This is where I fit in on Broadway,” she told Elle Magazine. “These are people who look like me, who sound like me, who have names that sound like mine.’ ”

Throughout the film, Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, attempts to sweep Barrera’s character, Vanessa, off her feet, and it’s easy to why he’s crushing so hard on the beautiful actress.

So, in honor of the new musical, we gathered some of Barerra’s most beautiful Instagram shots.

Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos 20 photos Launch gallery Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos 1. Wardrobe problems 1 of 20 2. Green with envy 2 of 20 3. Classy in Black & White 3 of 20 4. Looking through you 4 of 20 5. The Smirk 5 of 20 6. Green again 6 of 20 7. Fun in the sand 7 of 20 8. 8 of 20 9. Okay, legs. 9 of 20 10. Chill vibes 10 of 20 11. Selfie time 11 of 20 12. Trailer life 12 of 20 13. 13 of 20 14. Just chilling 14 of 20 15. 15 of 20 16. Cheeky 16 of 20 17. Repping the Big Apple 17 of 20 18. Candid 18 of 20 19. Golden hour 19 of 20 20. Close-up time 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Melissa Barrera’s Most Beautiful Instagram Photos Melissa Barrera's Most Beautiful Instagram Photos

CASSIUS Gems: The Most Beautiful Photos Of “In The Heights” Star Melissa Barrera was originally published on cassiuslife.com