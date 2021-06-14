Music
Home

Migos “Modern Day,” French Montana “FWMGAB” & More | Daily Visuals

The Migos ball from the sea to the sky and French Montana returns to his old stomping grounds. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms

Source: John Parra / Getty

Migos are back on their grizzly and with their latest album, Culture III only a few days old the ATL trio already churning out videos in support of their project.

Balling on jet skis, G5’s and Bentleys, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset show that whether on water, air, or land, they will shine in any environment they find themselves in. Them cats got all terrains covered forreal forreal.

Back in the BX French Montana returns to his old projects and for his clip to “FWMGAB” gets the locals to turn up while he enjoys the moves being busted in his presence.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Neek Bucks, Gotham featuring Niko IS, and more.

MIGOS – “MODERN DAY”

FRENCH MONTANA – “FWMGAB”

NEEK BUCKS – “DOWN”

POLO G FT. THE KID LAROI & LIL DURK – “NO RETURN”

EURO GOTIT FT. FUTURE & BANGLADESH – “TAKE OFF”

GOTHAM FT. NIKO IS – “I’LL TELL YA LATER”

K CAMP – “GAME AIN’T FREE”

Migos “Modern Day,” French Montana “FWMGAB” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close