The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ In 2021

The swords swing again.

Raekwon x Ghostface Killah "VERZUZ"

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems fans will get to see more of the story behind one of Hip-Hop’s greatest groups. The RZA has confirmed a second season for Wu-Tang: An American Saga. 

As spotted on Complex The Abbott came bearing good news regarding the Clan’s biographical drama series. In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX he said the show will return this fall. “American Saga will start airing in September,” he revealed. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema.” He went on to hint that production is still ongoing. “That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.” 

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set in New York City during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the early 1990s. It follows the Wu-Tang Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, and rise amid the dangers and excesses that came with the epidemic. Seeking his own way out, Diggs turns to rap in order to carve a path to fame going against his older brother Divine, who favored the drug trade as the means to giving their family a better life. The story depicts how it all came together for the clan as Diggs unites 12 young Black men who are torn between music and crime. The group battles against the forces that hold them down and these include their own occasional impulse to give up the fight.

Photo: Hulu

