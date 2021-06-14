Good News And Bad News For Billie Eilish

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s no question Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the game right now. But with that comes a lot of extra attention and scrutiny sometimes deserved and sometimes undeserved. I know you usually start with bad news but let’s start with the good news. Billie has the potential to expand her brand by teaming up with one of the biggest brands ever, JORDAN! Billie is a pretty well known sneakerhead and had this to say about Jordan shoes in the past, ““One thing I love about Jordans is that there are so many of them. It’s like one, two, three, four, five, six, and it just goes on and on. It’s still going. I like that it doesn’t really have an end.”

The bad news for Billie is that she might not have a fan base to buy her new shoes. She was already getting some negative attention for alleged “Queerbaiting” because of her last video. Now fans have done a deep dive on Billie’s possible new boyfriend actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Billie had been spotted with Vorce before but most recently the two were spotted at Disneyland together. But Billie’s fans are outraged because of some tweets that Matthew Tyler Vorce had sent in the past that contained homophobic and racist slurs. He even had a tweet that showed support for former President Trump and Billie has been very outspoken against Trump. Billie Eilish fans have been outraged even to the point of burning her merchandise. Billie hasn’t addressed the tweets yet but we’ll see how she handles it in the future and if she continues to date Vorce.

