Education
HomeEducation

Ball State drops mask mandate for vaccinated individuals

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University says vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask anywhere on campus.

The university announced the changes in an email on Monday afternoon.

The announcement applies indoors and outdoors for campus for students, employees and visitors.

Students and employees who have been vaccinated will also not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact some someone who as tested positive. They will also not be required to practice social distancing.

COVID-19 tests will also not be required for vaccinated students before returning to campus.

The announcement email did not state if proof of vaccination will be required by the university. When asked, university officials said more details will be shared in the future.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

ball state , COVID-19

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close