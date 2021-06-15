Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Understanding Problem Gambling

This week, host Emily Metheny talked problem gambling with Chris Gray, Executive Director for the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling. Chris explained what the addiction is, why gaming lootboxes are considered gambling, and where people can find help for themselves and the people they care about.

The National Council on Problem Gambling‘s helpline number is 1-800-522-4700 or you call 800-994-8448 for Indiana’s helpline. For texting in Indiana, send INGAMB to 53342.

More resources including information on support groups for the gamblers and their loved ones can be found on Indiana Council on Problem Gambling’s website.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

