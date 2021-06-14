Watch: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Is An Ode To Feminism’s Revenge

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

There were a plethora of listening options over the weekend from Migos long-awaited Culture III album, Polo G’s Hall of Fame and Larry June’s most recent project Orange Print. While all of these albums have bangers to be discussed, one of the best releases over the weekend goes to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit.” The concept for both the song and its visual represent an ode to feminism’s revenge.

The Houston hottie has outdone herself once again with the creation of this visual. It has been one of the most talked about over the weekend for a number of reasons. If you watched the video from the beginning to the end, “Thot Shit” is certainly embedded in your memory bank.

Megan and her crew of dancers are shaking ass in varying locations from the boardroom, in the cereal aisle, on diner counters and in operating rooms.

The video opens with a conservative congressman trolling the comments of her sensational single “Body,” in which the video also did numbers. He’s seen typing in the comments of the YouTube video “stupid regressive whores” who “should have their mouths washed out with holy water.” This is an honest account Meg’s experience with political figures asserting their opinions regarding her songs like her widely controversial collaboration with Cardi B for “WAP.”

Fortunately, she channels the most raw version of herself in her alter ego, Tina Snow, who chimes into the frame to tell the disturbing congressman about himself and all of the naysayers who vocalize their opinions about Black women.

“The women that you accidentally tryna step on, are everybody that you depend on,” Tina Snow says over the landline. “They treat your diseases, they cook your meals, they haul your trash, they drive your ambulances, they guard you while you sleep. They control every part of your life. Do not fuck with them.”

In honor of one of the most iconic pop culture films, Megan Thee Stallion displays a Mean Girls moment when the congressman is subsequently hit by a truck. Though he survives the accident, he’s tormented by Meg and her crew “shaking ass, on my thot shit” for the duration of the four minute video.

It is truly a cinematic masterpiece and a place for feminist vengeance. From the choreography to the outfits, Megan Thee Stallion continues to raise the bar for her videos in an era where music videos aren’t necessarily prioritized.

Aside from the video itself trending over the weekend, another viral video circulated from the behind the scenes crew on the set of “Thot Shit,” showcasing how the camera operators were able to create custom rigs to follow the astronomical amount of ass that was being filmed throughout the video. The crew recalls the video being one of their most memorable work experiences to date.

It’s one thing to publish a video that is captivating to the eye, but to create a visual that is impactful to everyone involved is why Megan Thee Stallion is leading the charge for powerful Black women to live an authentic and unapologetic life despite societal norms. The Grammy award-winning artist has no problem affirming herself and ignoring her haters.

“I don’t give a fuck ’bout a blog tryna bash me. I’m the shit per the Recording Academy,” she says of her recent Grammy wins for Rap Song, New Artist, Rap Performance and Record of the Year.

Megan’s energy is infectious, and it was quite refreshing to see all of the women being represented throughout the video. A huge shout out to the dancer in the cop uniform, because Megan says little booties also matter, and sis was keeping up with the best of them.

Overall, “Thot Shit” has racked in almost 7 million views in four days and its influence is significant in the elevation of the modern-day women’s movement and women’s will to live comfortably in their skin without the opinions of men. If you made it to the end of the video, Megan silenced the congressman’s negative comments with an appropriate muzzle. It is feminism’s revenge.

