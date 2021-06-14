OVO AIR: Take A Peek Inside Drake’s Private Jet [VIDEO]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

As one of the best-selling artists in the game, it should come as no surprise that Drake prefers to travel in style. While the rapper is several albums deep in his career and has been flying luxury for some time, only recently have fans gotten an inside look at his pricey private jet.

“Every year, we just want to get more prepared and better at touring and better at things that make money,” Drake told Forbes in 2013. “That’s pretty much my objective every year, other than making good music.”

To meet that goal, Drake’s personal aircraft is designed to accommodate he and his team whenever it’s time to hit a new city. Recently, a member of Drizzy’s crew took cellphone footage while onboard, and there’s plenty to take in.

Web personality DJ Akademiks shared a clip of “Air Drake,” and the inside looks like it’s equipped to provide a very comfortable traveling experience, no matter how long the flight.

2021 looks to be a very profitable year for the Grammy-winning artist. In addition to the forthcoming release of his Certified Love Boy album, the rapper has inked a new deal with Live Nation.

On June 8, Live Nation Canada announced that it was teaming up with Drake to open a new live-entertainment venue in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The venue will be called History, and it is expected to open later this year.

The venue has been in the works for three years, and construction is slated to be completed at the end of the summer. History is located in the east end of the city in the popular and trendy Beaches neighborhood at 1663 Queen Street East. It will have a general admission area with reserved seating plans that can be configured for various events, with a maximum capacity of 2,500. The venue is expected to host up to 200 events a year once it opens in accordance with the plans of the Ontario government and its COVID-19 reopening plans.

