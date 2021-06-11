Indianapolis Colts
HomeIndianapolis Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz Baby Announcement

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

One of the newest additions to the Colts family just made an announcement about a new addition to their family!  New Colts QB Carson Wentz took to social media to share that a baby is on the way.  Wentz is used to wearing a jersey with the number 11 on it, but he and his family wore matching number 2 jerseys to celebrate the second baby.  Wentz said in his post, “#2 should be fun 😎

Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley’s little sibling later this year”.  Congratulations to the Wentz family! Swipe to see all the amazing family photos from Carson’s IG.

 

baby , carson wentz , colts , instagram

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close