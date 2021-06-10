Entertainment News
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye

Kanye West has been seen with Irina Shayk who was formerly with Bradley Cooper and they have a child together.  Kanye and Irina were seen celebrating Kanye’s recent birthday in Paris.  Kanye has seemed to move on relatively quickly seeing as how he and Kim Kardashian just filed for divorce 4 months ago.  However Kim doesn’t seem to be bothered by it.  In fact she even wished Kanye a happy birthday and said “Love U For Life”!

On the other hand Bradley Cooper seems to have a big problem and urged Irina Shayk to stop dating Kanye West.  Of course Kanye has showed weird behavior in the past, but it’s not just that.  It’s also the notoriety and the publicity that’s going to come with these high profile stars and how that will affect their family.

Someone close to Cooper’s camp said, “It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,”.

Does he have a legitimate point or is he just being jealous?  It’s not out of the realm of possibility that both could be true.  But we’ll have to wait and see how things progress with Kanye and Irina.

 

