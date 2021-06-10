Local
FedEx looking to fill 1,200 central Indiana jobs

(photo courtesy of FedEx Ground)

 

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — FedEx Ground will next week hold a hiring event to help fill more than 1,200 open positions at multiple central Indiana facilities. The company says additional package handler positions in Greenwood, Zionsville and Indianapolis come in response to “surging demand” from customers.

FedEx says many of the positions may become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity. The positions include day, night and weekend shifts, and include a wide range of benefits after a minimum time of service.

The company will hold an in-person hiring event June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the FedEx Ground Greenwood station, which is located at 2157 Stacies Way in Greenwood. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and do not need any minimum education requirements.

Those interested can learn more about the positions and how to apply by clicking here.

 

