Doja Cat Gives Us New Album Tracklist & Release Date

It’s finally here! Well not quite, but we now know when Doja Cat’s much anticipated “Planet Her” album will be dropping!  Her last album “Hot Pink” was filled with so many jams and did so well it’s no wonder why the people can’t wait for the next one.  We won’t have to wait much longer as Doja announced that the new album will be coming on June 25th!  She shared the tracklist on Instagram and it looks amazing.  Of course we know about the SZA feature with “Kiss Me More” blowing up but there are some other major names as well.  Track 6 “I don’t do drugs” features Ariana Grande and track 8 “You Right” features the Weeknd!  Take a look at all the tracks below!

 

 

 

