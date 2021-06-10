Sneakers
Home

Union x Air Jordan 4 Collection Raffles To Go Down June 20

The colorful kicks will be retailing for $250 later this month. Good luck!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Air Jordan x Union

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Prepare to have your heart broken for the 1000th time this year, sneakerheads.

The Union x Air Jordan 4‘s are set to drop in a few weeks and naturally Union Los Angeles will be holding the all too dreaded, but “safer” raffle in order to keep sneaker bots from gobbling up merchandise in a heartbeat.

The “Tent and Trail” collection is set to release on their official website and on the Nike “L” SNKRS app much to the chagrin of sneakerheads worldwide. Coming in two separate colorways, “Desert Moses” and “Taupe Haze,” the former will be releasing on both Union LA while the latter will be a Union exclusive. While many heads aren’t too keen on the color blocking used on the sneakers, y’all already know the exclusiveness of these will have them reselling for double to triple the price, so they will sell out with the swiftness.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck when the on-line raffle goes live on June 20 between 9am-11pm PDT, and raffles for Angelenos in Cali on June 20 and 21 between 9am-3pm PDT for in-store purchases.

We not even gonna wish y’all luck on the SNKRS app cause what’s the point?

Union x Air Jordan 4 Collection Raffles To Go Down June 20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close