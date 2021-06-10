Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pre-Season Schedule Released

Lucas Oil Stadium

Are you ready for some football? We are less than 100 days before the first NFL game of the season. We now know when we will get our first on-the-field look at the re-tooled Indianapolis Colts. See the upcoming 2021 NFL Pre-Season schedule below.

August 15th: Vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 pm

August 21st: At Minnesota Vikings, 8 pm

August 27th: At Detroit Lions, 7 pm

The Colts look to contend for a Super Bowl with new quarterback Carson Wentz taking over for the retired Philip Rivers. The team finished 11-5, tied with the Tennessee Titans. The Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

RELATED: Colts signing Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

