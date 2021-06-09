Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Drake has done quite a lot in his storied career, and now he’s adding another piece to his empire.

On Tuesday (June 8), Live Nation Canada announced that it was teaming up with the Grammy-winning rapper, actor and global ambassador to open a new live-entertainment venue in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The venue will be called History, and it is expected to open later this year.

The venue has been in the works for three years, and construction is slated to be completed at the end of the summer. History is located in the east end of the city in the popular and trendy Beaches neighborhood at 1663 Queen Street East. It will have a general admission area with reserved seating plans that can be configured for various events, with a maximum capacity of 2,500. The venue is expected to host up to 200 events a year once it opens in accordance with the plans of the Ontario government and its COVID-19 reopening plans.

For Drake, his involvement in the new venue was inspired by key moments in his career. “Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Live Nation CEO and President Michael Rapino spoke about the partnership and Drake’s involvement in the announcement: “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.” Local representatives are welcoming the news as good for the area. For updates about the venue, check out History’s website.

