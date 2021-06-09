Basketball
Who’s The Most Hated NBA Player In Indiana? LeBron James

We will see how much the people hate LeBron when the movie "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy" is released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Indiana has had NBA players who became enemies due to our love for the Pacers. Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing come to mind. Hell, Indiana still hates Spike Lee and he is just a Knicks fan. In 2021, It’s only one player that could be as hated as those two on the court: LeBron James.

NBA Most Hated Map

Source: TV ONE / Geotagged Twitter Data

In a study done by SportsInsider.com, James is not only the most hated NBA player in Indiana, he is the most hated in the country. 24 states dislike the 4-time NBA champion. James is followed by Kyrie Irving (18), James Harden (3), Kevin Durant (3), Russell Westbrook (1), and former Pacer Paul George (1. Who hates Paul George in Arizona?).

It’s not a shock that LeBron would be the most hated player in the NBA. He is the most popular and with 4 titles, multiple MVP’s and a knack for getting other start players to join him, it’s easy to hate on LeBron. However, who leads the NBA in jersey sales? You guessed it: LeBron James.

