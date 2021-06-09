Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After One Season

They are expected to look for a more experienced and established person to lead the team.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

Source: Will Newton / Getty

After one season, the Indiana Pacers are looking for a new head coach. According to reports, the Pacers have fired Nate Bjorkgren after one season. The news was first reported by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors when he was hired to replace former head coach Nate McMillian. The Pacers finished the season 34-38 and lost in the play-in tournament to the Boston Celtics after a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. Reports suggest that Bjorkgren lost the team in his only season. The team also underwent a remodel during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers traded guard Victor Oladipo in a 4-team deal and received up and coming star Caris LeVert. During his physical, doctors found a renal cell carcinoma of the kidney, missing weeks. During the play-in tournament, LeVert entered the league’s health and safety protocol, missing their final two games.

They are expected to look for a more experienced and established person to lead the team.

Source | Bleacher Report

RELATED: Indiana Pacers Select Guard Cassius Stanley With The 54th Pick

Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren After One Season  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close