RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Fresh off of being CEO for a day, A$AP Rocky is building on his new status as a tech entrepreneur with the formal announcement of a new global partnership and campaign.

The Harlem-born style icon, rapper and actor teamed up with Klarna, the company behind the buzzworthy all-in-one shopping app as an investor. Today (June 8), the Swedish company launched a new global multimedia campaign featuring the entertainer that’s designed to get consumers worldwide to revitalize their look as the lockdowns due to the pandemic are easing up.

“It’s not for me to decide what people should wear or how they should wear it, but helping Klarna create a space for people to discover their own style is more of the consulting and curation I’ve been a part of in fashion for years,” A$AP Rocky said in a statmenet when asked about his approach to style and how he envisions his partnership with the company.

This launch is accompanied by a new short film that gives viewers a sneak preview of his new single set to drop later this summer. Consumers are invited to “get smooth again” with A$AP Rocky’s help. The campaign section on Klarna’s site features a capsule collection of choice vintage clothing curated by the rapper himself, and there’s also a competition that people can enter to show off their new post-pandemic looks for a chance to win items from that same collection.

“Those classic styles are undefeated, they always win out over trends that are trying too hard or developed too fast.”, he said about the collection in an announcement from the company about the campaign.

The “Get Smooth” campaign is slated to run through the end of July on all social media platforms as well as the app. Take a look at the short film below.

Fashion Killa With Purpose: A$AP Rocky & Klarna Launch Global Partnership was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: