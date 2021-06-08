Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday

Except he acts 25.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Erik Voake / Getty

It pays to have friends in high places. Meek Mill and Jay-Z gifted Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday.

As spotted on Rap-Up the long time owner of the New England Patriots football team got a big surprise for his 80th solar return. In a video posted to Meek Mill’s Instagram account Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is shown paying a visit to the executive’s home. In what seems to be a genuine surprise, Rubin brings Kraft to the front of the estate to reveal a baby blue Bentley Rolls Royce drop-top coupe. Rob’s reaction quickly turns from suspicion, doubt to joy in a matter of seconds.

“How the fudge did you get it, ’cause we couldn’t get it?” Kraft asks Rubin, who responded jokingly, “we have resources.” Rob walked up to the luxury vehicle and found a large greeting card on the windshield that read “Happy 80th Birthday R. Kraft”. On the inside he found a light hearted message of “Except you look 40 and act 25!” Meek’s caption made it clear that the gift was worth every penny. “Drop top bent for Kraft 💎💎💎💎💎 awwwwww lol hbd robert 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆” he wrote.

Kraft, Jay and Meek all formed a bond back in 2019 when they all joined forces to launch REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to change unfair laws and guidelines throughout the American criminal justice system.

You can see the video below.

Photo:

#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close