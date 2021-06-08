Television
The Plastic Boys Restore Classic Cars In MotorTrend Series ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’

Expect lots of comedy and classic car restoration...

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew

Source: MotorTrend / MotorTrend

For the past few years, Kevin Hart has established himself as one of the premier comedians and actors in the world, but now the “comedic rockstar” is shifting the spotlight from entertainment to collecting classic cars.

That’s some rich man hobby ish right there.

Linking up with his friends John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford, and Joey Wells (a.k.a the Plastic Cup Boys), Kevin will be taking his love of cars and turning it into a new reality show for MotorTrend app dubbed Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew. The show will revolve around the Plastic Cup Boy’s classic car club and follow them as they hunt down timeless automobiles and restore them to the glorious machinery they used to be.

With MotorTrend’s Lucky Costa (Hot Rod Garage) serving as the team’s house mechanic, Kevin Hart and company will be making their hobby into an entertaining and comedic version of Xzibit’s Pimp My Ride but without all the extra ish like flat screen TV’s, hydraulics, and pullout bars.

Should be interesting.

Check out a clip for the upcoming series below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew when it premiers on July 2nd on the MotorTrend app.

The Plastic Boys Restore Classic Cars In MotorTrend Series ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

