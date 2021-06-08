Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It Comes To JAY-Z Touching Beyoncé’s Leg, It’s Just A Sign of Affection

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

When it comes to Beyoncé, there are tons of speculations and wild theories about the enigmatic superstar. One, in particular, has to do with her husband, JAY-Z’s tendency to rub her leg, which led to her mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson, clarifying the situation.

The Carters stepped out and showed up to Brooklyn to watch the Nets minus James Harden put a game 1 beatdown on the Milwaukee Bucks. While doing their courtside routine, JAY-Z could be seen affectionately caressing his beautiful wife’s leg while watching Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Nets squad get buckets.

Some fans began to speculate that Hov rubs on Yonce’s leg to help her get through a tough time because she allegedly has anxiety.

Beyonce’s mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson, decided to chime in on the matter, called all the anxiety talk C A P and broke down what it means.

“So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her!” she wrote in a post. “Lord people!!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!!”

“When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet! Yeah!! That’s what you do!” she further added.

She even stressed how important touch is, explaining it’s “how you stay connected” while urging her followers to try it out sometime.

So, listen to Mama Tina folks, relax, it’s not that serious, it’s just two grown, married people showing affection to each other, nothing more, nothing less.

Also, if you were married to Beyoncé, we are sure you would do the same.

Photo: James Devaney / Getty

Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It Comes To JAY-Z Touching Beyoncé’s Leg, It’s Just A Sign of Affection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close