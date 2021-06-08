HypeBeast Alert: Supreme Unveils Collection With Emilio Pucci [Photos]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It seems Supreme has pulled off yet another memorable collaboration for the record books. The streetwear brand has partnered with Emilio Pucci on a capsule.

The famed luxury fashion house has unveiled a new drop with the New York City streetwear label. This weekend both brands posted photos announcing the collaboration to their respective Instagram handles. While neither account divulged much information via the captions one thing was made clear was the release date, Thursday, June 10.

The spring 2021 collection features some archival prints Fantasia (1970) and Tulipani (1965) which has made his company synonymous Italian flair. Included are several matching outfits compromised of button up camp collar shirts, jersey shorts, track suits and more. As expected we get some pieces that aren’t historically relevant to the street wear scene but give some point of difference to the collection holistically. Included is a smoking jacket, yes you read that correctly, that channels that old man sitting sitting by the fireplace swag we all have once considered in our lifetimes. Naturally, accessories also come into play including hats, belts and even branded Zippo lighters.

Emilio Pucci was born in 1914 to one of Florence’s oldest noble families. His fashion career began unexpectedly in 1947, when he created a streamlined ski outfit photographed on the slopes of Switzerland for Harper’s Bazaar. In 1950, he opened a shop in Capri, La Canzone del Mare, dedicated to resort clothing and he embraced, with a unique sense of color, the American idea of a new luxury sportswear. Over the following decade, Emilio Pucci established a global brand renowned for its joyful and modern approach to womenswear.

While pricing is yet not known, expect to spend if you want to catch this limited-edition drip. The Supreme x Emilio Pucci collection will be available in the United States starting Thursday, June 10 and in Japan starting Saturday, June 12. You can view more of the pieces here.

