Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie Invest In A Culturally Jewish Dating App

The two celebrities lend their fame and money to an app for those with "ridiculously high standards."

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A dating app on the rise that describes itself as “culturally Jewish” just got two notable backers from the Hip-Hop world—Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie.

The two young stars have partnered with agent Adam Kluger and his Scoop Investments firm to invest $1 million in The Lox Club. The Lox Club is billed as a dating app that has “ridiculously high standards.” Founded in late 2020, it’s also described as an app that is “it’s culturally Jewish, but you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy it.”

A statement announcing the news went on to further describe the aesthetic appeal of The Lox Club: “The app itself is a virtual speakeasy hidden within an old-school deli and offers users the chance to speak with a real-life matchmaker instead of solely relying on a computer algorithm like most of today’s dating apps.”

The Lox Club reportedly has a membership of 10,000 looking for the right connection, with a purported waiting list of 20,000.

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have an established history with Adam Kluger. He was Bhad Bhabie’s former manager, and they are currently business partners on a few ventures. Kluger has secured deals for Lil Yachty with Burger King, Adidas, eBay and Reese’s Puffs in the past. The two rappers have also got together on the 2018 track “Gucci Flip Flops”.

Kluger also runs the indie label Nontra Records in addition to being the head of Nontra Artist Management along with continuing to be CEO of his agency, TKA. This investment deal is the first to be confirmed under the new Scoop Investments firm.

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie Invest In A Culturally Jewish Dating App  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

