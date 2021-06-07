Music
Justin Bieber Drops “Peaches” Remix With Usher, Snoop Dogg, & Ludacris

Justin Bieber enlists some familiar faces for his “Peaches” remix!  The remix features Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Ludacris.  Bieber has some history with this squad of course teaming up with Ludacris for “Baby” when Bieber was still a baby and at one point was working under the tutelage of Usher.  Honestly we should’ve saw this coming.  Over the weekend Uncle Snoop tweeted to the Biebs, asking him “Where ya been?”

When the first came across the timeline, I was like “What is Snoop talking about?”  Because Bieber has been very active and without digging any deeper assumed Snoop was just high.  But if you followed the thread Bieber responds asking if Snoop, Luda and Usher were around tonight.  Usher even chimed in with his classic catch phrase “Yeah Man”

And now we have this new remix to enjoy! Take a listen!

Close