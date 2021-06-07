Indy’s Connection: Learning Hands-Only CPR and Why Every Second Counts During an Emergency W/ AHA

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Dr. Sandeep Dube, board member for the American Heart Association, about the importance of learning CPR and why an awareness week for CPR and AEDs is important when every second counts. Dr. Dube also talked about how COVID-19 has impacted hearts and what some of the complications the medical community has seen. To finish the show, he also talked about women’s heart health.

To learn more about cardiovascular health, find a CPR course near you, or listen to how “Stayin’ Alive” has the same beats per minute as the ideal rate of chest compressions, visit the American Heart Association’s website at heart.org. Specifically for their women’s initiative, visit goredforwomen.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday morning at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

