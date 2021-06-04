WATCH: Lil Dicky’s Season 2 Trailer For “Dave”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Season 2 for Lil Dicky’s show “Dave” is on the way!! Fans of the show have been waiting eagerly especially because of how Season 1 ended. If you haven’t watched the show yet I won’t put any spoilers in here, but I will highly suggest you catch up before Season 2 arrives. It’s available on Hulu and season 2 is set to premiere June 16th on FXX. Or you can watch it the day after on Hulu as well. The first season was filled with celebrity cameos like Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kourtney Kardashian and it looks like Season 2 will continue that. Some guests you can spot in the trailer are Doja Cat who seems to be a romantic interest of Lil Dicky, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and there is even more to come. Check out the trailer below

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: