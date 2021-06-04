Television
HomeTelevision

WATCH: Lil Dicky’s Season 2 Trailer For “Dave”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Season 2 for Lil Dicky’s show “Dave” is on the way!! Fans of the show have been waiting eagerly especially because of how Season 1 ended.  If you haven’t watched the show yet I won’t put any spoilers in here, but I will highly suggest you catch up before Season 2 arrives. It’s available on Hulu and season 2 is set to premiere June 16th on FXX.  Or you can watch it the day after on Hulu as well.  The first season was filled with celebrity cameos like Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kourtney Kardashian and it looks like Season 2 will continue that.  Some guests you can spot in the trailer are Doja Cat who seems to be a romantic interest of Lil Dicky, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and there is even more to come.  Check out the trailer below

 

 

Source: Billboard

dave , Doja Cat , lil dicky

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close