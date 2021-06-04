“Drake” from Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake and Josh’ Indicted in Court in Cleveland

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

One of the most well-known stars of children’s cable television is now facing charges right here in The Land.

Jared Drake Bell, known for his role of “Drake Parker” on the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Drake and Josh’ from 2004 until ’07, was “indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County” on “charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.”

The alleged offense took place on Dec. 1, 2017, which was when Bell, who also goes by the name of Drake Campana, had mentioned he was going to be in Cleveland for a show at the Agora Theater and Ballroom in a tweet that was posted on Oct. of ’17:

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH – Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

Bell was most recently in Northeast Ohio, other than the court hearing, for an event in Kent nearly a month ago.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Bell was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived the reading of the indictment. A personal bond was set for $2,500. Terms of his bond included having no contact with the victim and he must submit a DNA specimen, which are all standard procedures for defendants. Court records show Bell posted bond the same day as his arraignment.

He has made no mention as of right now on his Twitter and Instagram pages of his indictment.

Bell’s pre-trail hearing is scheduled for the morning of June 17.

