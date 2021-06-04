Television
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain 'ROADRUNNER' To Release In July

We're not sure we're ready for this one...

Anthony Bourdain left behind a documentary series about detroit. But will it be seen?

Source: Detroit Free Press / Getty

It’s been two years since the shocking death of beloved chef and fine culture cuisine connoisseur, Anthony Bourdain, and still his absence remains felt throughout the world as the man was one of the gourmet game’s premier icons as he taught us about humanity, diverse cultures, and of course, food.

Though it still feels a bit too soon, a new documentary centering around the life and impact that Anthony Bourdain left in his time on earth is set to drop dubbed ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. Directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), ROADRUNNER will feature the Parts Unknown star’s rise from kitchen chef to the revered worldwide culture savant who made his way into our homes, our kitchens and ultimately, our hearts.

Featuring friends and family sharing their thoughts on his legacy and experiences they’ve shared, ROADRUNNER is bound to be a heart-tugging tearjerker that will leave a mark on any hardcore Anthony Bourdain follower.

Check out the trailer for ROADRUNNER below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops on July 16.

Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
Close