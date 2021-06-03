RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

J. Cole may be from North Carolina, but the man loves shooting his videos in New York City.

After releasing Big Apple based visuals for “a m a r i,” and “applying . pressure,” the man who apparently also has a thing for lowercase letters once again uses the city that never sleeps as a backdrop for his latest clip to “punchin’ . the . clock.”

Hanging out of the window of a yellow cab for while he spits his verse, J. Cole continues to keep his fashion style as gritty as his rap steez as he remains one of the few multi-millionaire artists in the game that refrains from splurging on diamonds and jewelry. Props.

He’s reluctance to rock ice is probably explained in the cut when Cole spits, “The sh*t pop off, I learned to duck under the canopy/till it cool off, they murked a ni**a right in front of me/told him to come off his chain for tryin’ to floss, died over a cross just like the start of Christianity.”

Son. Is. Nice. Also props for using a taxi cab and not an Uber or Lyft as the yellow cab business is struggling. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “punchin’ . the . clock” below and let us know what you think of Off-Season.

J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For The Visuals To “punchin’ . the . clock” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

