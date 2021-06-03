Local
HomeLocal

Kroger offering $1 million, ‘groceries for a year’ through vaccination incentive

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Individuals who get vaccinated at a Kroger location can enter to win cash or groceries for a year through the company’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

The giveaway begins Thursday and runs through July 10.

Individuals have a chance to win one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year” valued at $13,000.

“Since day one of this pandemic, Kroger’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a news release sent to News 8. “Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help our area recover and move ahead.”

How it works

  • A winner will be selected each week for five weeks to receive $1 million.
  • Ten winners will be selected each week for five weeks to receive “groceries for a year.” The price is valued at $13,000 and is the equivalent of $250 per week.
  • Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and legally reside and be located in the United States.
  • Participants must have received or receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a Kroger location or by a Kroger health care professional at an off-site event.
  • You can enter the giveaway and read the rules by visiting www.krogergiveaway.com

Click here to schedule a vaccine at a Kroger location.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

COVID-19 , indy , Kroger , Vaccine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close