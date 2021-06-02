Sneakers
Home

New Balance & Miller Lite Collaborate For “Shoezie” Father’s Day Sneaker

Expect to see a gang of these at tailgates when football season starts.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Shoezie Miller Lite

Source: New Balance / Miller Lite

More than a decade after the Heineken SB Dunks took the sneaker culture by storm, Miller Lite and New Balance are collaborating to drop something for the fathers of the world continuously working on their dad-bods.

According to HypeBeast, the Miller Lite x New Balance “Shoezie” will be dropping on Father’s Day (June 20) and it doesn’t just rep the dads of the world, but is specifically made to help keep brew nice and cool on hot summer days. Resembling the New Balance 624 Trainer, the sneakers will be fitted with a rubber sole unit that help keep beers nice and cool while the base leather will keep your feet nice and comfy.

“To celebrate the arrival of the Shoezie to life, Miller Lite selected real-life dads for a series centered around relatable dad settings. “As a dad myself, I know most dads do certain things, like watch TV standing up, keep the garage clean, sear a perfect steak, wear New Balance 624s, and drink Miller Lite,” said Ben Wolan, Executive Creative Director, DDB San Francisco. “We didn’t want actors because dads are already so good at doing what they do.”

Will Kawhi Leonard be rocking these on the court though? That’s the question.

The kicks will be available on the official Shoezie website come June 20 but retail has yet to be revealed. It’ll probably go for whatever a case of Miller Lite beer goes for.

Now that New Balance has taken this step to get in the good graces of beer chugging dads across the board, will Nike retro the classic Heineken Dunks of 2003? Please do, Nike. Please Do.

New Balance & Miller Lite Collaborate For “Shoezie” Father’s Day Sneaker  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close