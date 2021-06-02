Arts & Entertainment
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company

2019 People&apos;s Choice Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Flaunt Magazine debuted their latest Flaunt film and Garden issue featuring the beautiful Storm Reid.

The actress posted a video from the Flaunt film directed by Derek Milton, where she’s seen frolicking in the fields dressed in seven stunning looks. Storm Reid captioned the post, “look around everything’s growing ⚡🌱 @flauntmagazine cover dropped this morning,” where she credits all of the people involved in the spread. 

The Wrinkle in Time star has since contributed to several hit television series and films like HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s When They See Us. Reid has been a bit quiet since her last appearance in the 2020 science fiction horror film Invisible Man, and it looks like the work has continued. The 17-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming The Suicide Squad 2 film from James Gunn.

Her other accomplishments offscreen include her acceptance into college, and she most recently launched her own production company A Seed & Wings.

Reid tells Flaunt Magazine, “a Seed & Wings was created by me and my mom. It was really a way to not only create opportunities for ourselves, but give people opportunities as well. I always say, Miss Ava [DuVernay] took a risk on me, so why not take risks on others? At a macro level, being able to tell stories that are representative, multicultural, and multi-faceted, but to also show the joys of the Black experience, not always the traumas… To be able to bring in a young person of color, or a seasoned writer that is of a total different ethnic descent, there’s really no bounds with A Seed & Wings.”

Congrats to the young actress and entrepreneur taking the industry by storm! No pun intended.

Check out more from Storm Reid in Flaunt’s Garden Issue available now.

See the Flaunt film below.

Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company  was originally published on globalgrind.com

