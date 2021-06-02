Halsey Shares Pics From Baby Shower

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Halsey has been glowing since she announced her pregnancy. She’s also shared some gorgeous pictures as she progresses that most mothers could only pull off during a professional maternity shoot. She gave us a glance of a baby shower she had over the weekend with her boyfriend Alev Aydin. The baby shower seemed to have a theme of “Where The Wild Things Are” and looked like a beautiful event. Take a look at some of the pics shared from the baby shower.

Source: Buzzfeed

Now Halsey is a big basketball fan, more specifically a Lakers fan. Let’s hope she doesn’t stress herself and the baby too much watching these games. Here’s what she had to say about the last Lakers blowout loss

